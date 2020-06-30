In the image, the head of the Venezuelan Parliament, Juan Guaidó. . / Miguel Gutiérrez / Archive

The Acting President of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, condemned the « onslaught » of the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, against the ambassador of the European Union, Isabel Brilhante, who has given 72 hours to leave the country, stressing that it would be one more example of his escalation towards « totalitarianism ».

« We stand in solidarity with the ambassador of the European Union in Venezuela, Isabel Brilhante, and with all the diplomatic corps accredited in the country before the shameful action of the dictator Nicolás Maduro against him, ”said the Cabinet of Guaidó in a statement.

The head of the National Assembly has thanked « all the efforts undertaken by Ambassador Brilhante, on behalf of the EU, in favor of Venezuela through important humanitarian response initiatives and actions in favor of a peaceful transition ”.

« The legitimate government (…) thanks the entire diplomatic corps for supporting our democratic struggle and the proposal for a national emergency government as a solution to a crisis that is getting worse every day, » he said.

Guaidó warned that, « with this action, Nicolás Maduro’s regime continues its escalation to a new level on its accelerated path to totalitarianism, disconnecting from the principles and values ​​of western civilization such as democracy, the rule of law and the separation of powers. «

« The dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro is no longer content to persecute, imprison and send into exile political leaders and activists from all sectors of national public life, but now decides to attack the diplomatic corps, » he denounced.

Faced with this, he has demanded « the concert of all free nations so that together we exert decisive pressure for the departure of Nicolás Maduro from power and the liberation of Venezuela from the hands of those who have decided to make our country a failed state. »

In this sense, has celebrated the sanctions announced on Monday by the EU against Luis Parra, the president of the National Assembly designated by Chavismo and the minority opposition, and ten other ruling leaders.

Guaidó considered that « what happened is a clear sign that neither the European Union nor the international community will tolerate more abuse and blockades on the part of the regime to an urgent, peaceful and democratic solution ”.

« Europe and the international community have shown that they support the struggle of Venezuelans for democratic restoration and the rescue of the constitutional order, putting greater pressure on the regime, » he added.

