Juan Gabriel’s lawyer, Guillermo Pous explained that there was no fraud in the video shared by the Presidency with the message from Andrés Manuel López Obrador, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, in an interview with Javier Poza.

And it is that yesterday, in the message of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Doña Beatriz Gutiérrez, the song “Amor Eterno” by Juan Gabriel was dealt with, but the social networks blocked the video within a few minutes of sharing.

However, Pous explained in detail in an interview for Javier Poza, in Grupo Fórmula, that there was never a fraud or a lack or omission with the issue of copyright; it was just a lack of knowledge of how copyright works on social media.

Pous explained that the Presidency of the Republic did request authorization so that the clip of the ‘Divo de Juárez’ could be seen in this AMLO video, “but when they upload it to social networks, the automatic blockade comes.”

The legal representative of the family of Juan Gabriel told Javier Poza that as soon as the video is blocked on social networks, the Presidency team contacted the singer’s family again.

“On Friday, the President announced at the morning conference that he wanted to dedicate this topic to mothers, so they contacted, in the voice of Lucina Jiménez, who heads the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature. Juan Gabriel’s family had impeccable coordination with Marco Antonio Moral ”.

Initially, Pous explained that the Presidency requested authorization with the SONY music publisher, as well as the authors’ society, and they were granted free of charge.

However, the Presidency team never commented to Juan Gabriel’s family that the video would be shared on AMLO’s social networks. And this is how the crash happened.

“They decided to post it on social networks. They block it automatically, so the Presidency’s social communication contacts us to make the clarification and request authorization to share it also on social networks. They were granted so that it could be done and kept for the next 24 hours and then it will be withdrawn. ”

Fortunately, everything was resolved with the family of the famous and the Presidency was able to transmit the AMLO video with the song by Juan Gabriel, which will be available only for 24 hours.

With information from Javier Poza.

