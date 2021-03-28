Juan Gabriel will have a Bohemian Rhapsody-style film

They say that the immortality of the artists remains in their work. This is the case of the singer Juan Gabriel, who has almost five years since his death, his musical legacy continues to be present not only in his productions but now also in audiovisual productions. Guillermo Pous, executor of the Mexican composer’s will, revealed to the program Ventaneando (Azteca) that the production of a biographical film of “Divo de Juárez” is planned, which will have the style of two iconic films that talk about the life of a couple of legends of the music.

“It could be like a Rocketman or a Bohemian Rhapsody, that is, to be able to understand more or less the treatment that is given to this feature film, keeping the differences of the person and the character, but it is under that modality. Everything is in the pipeline and under development to be able, in any case, to look for the buyer together with the production company ”, explained Pous.

During said interview, it was mentioned that the founder of the company Jampol Artist Management, Jeff Jampol, is already working on this project, because as you will remember, Ivan Aguilera, universal heir of the singer, signed an agreement with him to preserve and promote the legacy of the Mexican artist.

Likewise, it was anticipated that the production of a documentary series of several chapters is also considered and that the project will begin once the conditions in which it is going to be produced are decided, as well as the biographical line that it will carry; Well, according to Jeff Jampol, in six or eight episodes, a story as vast as that of Juan Gabriel cannot be told.

The lawyer Pous stressed that Jeff Jampol is in charge of receiving the offers for this project. “He sits down in front of these interested parties, receives the proposal, studies it, gives access, it is reviewed together and the decision is made. He is our first filter, I just returned from Los Angeles and I had a meeting with him and his team, we were working and some proposals that already exist were reviewed ”.

Finally, it was also said that the albums “Dúos 3” and “Dúos 4” will be released shortly, the continuation of the musical partnerships that Juan Gabriel made with other artists while he was alive.



