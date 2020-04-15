Juan Gabriel, they assure that they recovered unpublished material from the singer | .

An excellent news was recently shared regardingl divo de Juárez Juan Gabriel, and it has been possible to recover unpublished materiral from the singer.

Although four years have passed since his absence, his followers and admirers still miss him as the first day of his departure, so any news of his departure is just as painful.

Juan Gabriel he spent his last five years of life living in a Quintana Roo hotel, It was with the owner of the same with whom they filed a lawsuit because several possessions of the singer had disappeared.

“The criminal trial that started against the owner of the Quintana Roo hotel where Mr. Alberto Aguilera (Juan Gabriel) lived, was won because they did not want to return your possessions“Juan Gabriel’s lawyer reported.

According to attorney statements According to some media, the police had to be used to recover some of their possessions after realizing that many of them had also disappeared from their home.

And is that the property where lived his last years He was the owner of his final story, because there he also began to record and write more songs, the owner of the place alleged that he was on his property and for this reason he did not want to give in, however he ended up doing it according to the judge’s resolution.

“Don Alberto (Juan Gabriel), within the hotel facilities he already had a suite where he lived and in another villa he had his recording studio, his theater, a living room and bedrooms to receive his guests,” added the lawyer.

Despite the fact that constructions were made, they belonged to the hotal because there was never a purchase-sale contract, however, the objects that were inside the rooms that Juan Gabriel had was his heritage and it belonged to him and it is what fortunately could be recovered.

“There he made the last two duet albums, dressed as a label, there all the artists went to record the videos, the story that took place there in the last five years is unique,” said the lawyer.

