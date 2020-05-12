This Sunday, May 10, a video was circulated on the Internet in which a person claims to be the Mexican singer Juan Gabriel and says that “he couldn’t take it anymore” and wanted to show that he was not dead.

In a video of more than a minute, a man with a resemblance to the Divo de Juárez appears, saying that “he had to fake his death”, but his voice makes him doubt that it is him. And it is that many times, since his death on August 28, 2016, it has been speculated that Alberto Aguilera, Juan Gabriel’s real name, remains alive.

“Hello friends, now I did have the need to communicate with you because, as you know, I had to fake my death because of all that question that came to Mexico from the 4T but I had no other choice and right now I know that everyone is locked up in Mexico and who are suffering from this coronavirus, ”the video began.

The supposed Juan Gabriel says that he could no longer bear the desire to communicate with his audience.

«Right now, it was May 2020, I couldn’t bear the desire to want to communicate with you and send you a message of encouragement with all my affection, my love … My audience is what I can live on, I couldn’t take it anymore, so Here you have me in May 2020, sending a greeting to all my people and I hope that this happens in Mexico soon and next year I will be in contact with you soon and I will tell you the truth. “

Among the people who have commented that the singer is alive are Joaquín Muñoz and Jorge Carbajal. Muñoz has been part of important headlines for ensuring that the interpreter was alive and would reappear, he had even given a date, but they have never given sustainable evidence that Juan Gabriel is alive.

