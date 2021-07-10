Juan Gabriel has coronavirus and is serious, says the singer’s former manager

Joaquin Muñoz, former manager and friend of the deceased Juan Gabriel, continues to affirm that the singer is still alive and this time revealed that he is supposedly serious, since he could have Covid-19.

In an interview for the Televisa program “Hoy”, Joaquín asked for a prayer for Juan Gabriel, noting that he was in poor health, with fever and body pain, being a suspected case of coronavirus.

“With deep sorrow I say to all of you and through you to let it be known that Mr. Alberto Aguilera Valadez, Juan Gabriel, he is very ill. Possibly have Covid-19, everyone ask for a prayer so that it will not be Covid-19, that it is something else, “said Joaquín in the middle of tears.

Faced with what seems to be a wild statement, he also pointed out that, although he is delicate, it has not been necessary to hospitalize him and pointed out that he fears for the life of the ‘Divo de Juárez’, since he has conditions that can aggravate his health.

“They are hardly going to examine him, because he has had a fever and his body hurts a lot since the night before. He is a person who is diabetic, he is hypertensive, he also has bronchial and lung problems, remember that he brought a small tank of oxygen, because of the situation of his lungs, that is the danger he runs, “he said through a link.

Although the official death of the artist was announced on August 28, 2016, since then, the former manager has dedicated himself to ensuring that he is not dead, that he is still alive and hidden somewhere, so the information he declares unleashes plus the controversy.