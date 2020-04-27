Juan Gabriel: Family makes strong statement about whether he is alive or not | Instagram

Juan Gabriel’s departure has been full of assumptions since 2016, so his family could not keep silent about the things they have said when he says that he is alive and hidden so they denied everything that has been said finally.

And it is that even though he is no longer with us, once again give something to talk about Juan Gabriel.

Previously the exmanager The singer assured in a press conference that still lived and would reappear on December 15, 2018 after faking his death, something that clearly did not happen.

This began to cause big doubts among the millions of El Divo de Juárez, because since his departure there have been several theories that he is still alive.

At the same press conference he also revealed that kept in touch with him and he had conversations in a book where he showed how close they were.

He simulated his death. It’s in a house, it’s fine, comfortable and everything. Next month we will find out. Everything is being prepared for the 15th to appear publicly, ”he said at the time.

So far the alleged reappearance of the singer it hasn’t happened, and it was not clear if it happened although many would do whatever it took to get the musician back.

Despite this, her children they have made it clear that their death is a fact, reason why Iván Aguilera has had to deny what Joaquín says on several occasions.

Ivan Aguilera He has explained that it is totally false that his father pretended to leave but that the gossip that have been created by the exmanager are just to have advertising and to sell more the products that it has released to the market.

In this way, the family has been quite upset at the statements and if you continue with those assumptions they could sue himIván’s lawyer, Guillermo Pous, confessed to the TMZ portal.

It should be remembered that Juan Gabriel died at the age of 66 due to a acute myocardial infarction While developing his tour Mexico is everything.

