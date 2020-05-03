The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread in Spain and there are already more than 100,000 infected people and 9,000 who have unfortunately lost their lives by becoming infected with the dreaded Covid-19. One of the last cases that has been known is that of Juan, singer of Los Chunguitos, who remains hospitalized because of the virus as Toñi Salazar has confessed for Semana magazine.

The member of Azúcar Moreno has explained that her brother is hospitalized for the coronavirus and for now he has little information about his condition: “I just spent an hour on the phone with my sister Encarna,” he revealed. In full confinement and with television and the media bombarding information about the pandemic, the singer experiences moments of anguish and concern while waiting to have more details about her brother’s health.

“They have entered it. Imagine, the scare has been tremendous because we also have no direct contact with the medical teamSo all we know is through my niece. Through her we know about him, that seems to be fineBut of course, we don’t know much more … We have little information, “he explained. Toñi.” If you are home and locked up but knowing that yours is fine, nothing happens, but knowing that a relative of yours is in the hospital and you have no contact with him because it is twice as much concern, “he added.

Toñi Salazar and his plans for the end of the quarantine

“We are realizing the great stars that charge more than 50 million euros … What for? Invest it in healthcareBecause this is a bacteriological war and there will and will be other similar circumstances. That they invest the money in these things and that the world is fairer, “he explained. The artist, in addition to staying at home, has paralyzed her new album and the subsequent tour, but she is clear about what she will do when the quarantine ends.

“I swear to you, the first thing I’m going to do is see and hug my granddaughterI haven’t seen her in a long time, and my whole family in general. I also want to go outside and talk to people even if I don’t know them, and love them in general, because the most beautiful thing in this world is sharing. Love is what moves the world, not money or power, “he settled.