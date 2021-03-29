Juan Francisco Estrada, new world super flyweight champion

The Mexican Juan Francisco Estrada, winner on points, took revenge on the Nicaraguan Roman ‘Chocolatito’ González who had beaten him in 2012, unifying the World Boxing Council (WBC) and World Boxing Association (WBA) super flyweight titles in a high-intensity fight played on Saturday in Dallas.

A judge declared victory 115-113 for Gonzalez, another for Estrada with the same score, while the third tipped the balance more clearly in favor of the latter by 117-111.

The final decision was booed by many of the 4,000 people who attended the American Airlines Arena, although without Gonzalez, who was deprived of his WBA belt without contesting it, accepted the verdict with sportsmanship although he was on the verge of tears.

As in the fight they starred in more than eight years ago, which ended with a victory for ‘Chocolatito’ unanimously by the judges, both boxers engaged in a tough confrontation, carried out at full speed in one of the best fights of recent years in their weight class.

In no time in the ten rounds Estrada and ‘Chocolatito’ they stopped giving up, with intense moments in the 4th and 5th rounds in which spectacular sequences were produced, without either of them managing to send the other to the canvas.

But Estrada he made a good impression from the sixth and seventh rounds, when he won this fight that could well have ended in a draw.

It was not like that, but the two rivals, very respectful of each other for ten ruthless rounds, are now tied and the boxing world is already waiting for a rematch.

While they both wait for the fight to take place Estrada, 30, increased his record to 42 victories in 45 matches, while Gonzalez, 33, has 3 losses in 50 fights.

Shortly before the American Jessica Mc Caskill and the japanese Hiroto kyoguchi they retained their world titles. Mc Caskill was imposed by unanimous decision to the norway Cecilia Braekhus for the second time in less than a year and held the belts of every organization at welterweight, while Kyosguchi defeated the Mexican by KO in five rounds Axel Aragon and continued as a light fly champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA).