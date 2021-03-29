Juan Francisco Estrada, new WBC franchise champion

Espabox

The WBC, in an absolutely unpresentable decision, has named franchise champion to Juan Francisco «El Gallo» Estrada. Nobody understands the reason for such an extravagant decision. It is only explained, as do the WBA merchants, by having more titles with which to earn more money.

What prevents Estrada from remaining the world champion? Why mess with the fan more? The WBA is doing very badly with so many champions, but the WBC wants to compete to further muddle world boxing.

These bodies will end up being the gravediggers of boxing, already surpassed by the order and coherence of the UFC and will surely be surpassed by the Bare Knuckle or anyone who acts with some dignity.