Juan Francisco Beckmann Vidal, head of the Cuervo House | Tec Review

7861 was the license plate number of Juan Francisco Beckmann Vidal. Today the Tec de Monterrey considers him one of the 75 most outstanding graduates.

The businessman managed to give tequila an even greater reputation in Mexico and abroad, and he has also been a promoter of notable organizational changes.

In Tequila, Jalisco, he created a tequila museum, a youth soccer league, an ambulance system, a music school, a virtual education initiative, and a scholarship program. His goal: to be an example to follow.

The vision of Juan Francisco Beckmann Vidal

The wisdom of Juan Francisco Beckmann Vidal it is complete, because it is not only academic, but also experiential.

From a young age, he knew that large projects must be cultivated little by little, without haste or nervousness. This is how he learned it in the fields of Tequila, Jalisco, where the blue agave finishes maturing after a six-year cycle of care, not before, not after.

He is currently the head of the Board of Directors of Casa Cuervo and distinguished graduate of the Tecnológico de Monterrey.

Don Juan, as he is known in the tequila union, is 81 years old. He was born in Mexico City, but at the age of six, along with his family, he went to Tijuana.

There his father, Juan Beckmann Gallardo, had the mission of promoting the brand Jose Cuervo with its sights set – above all – on the US market, where tequila, at that time, was unknown or considered a product with no export potential.

In that border city, Beckmann Gallardo coined the name Margarita to the internationally famous cocktail prepared with triple sec, lemon juice and blue agave distillate. And why is her name Margarita?

Because that was the conclusion of the dialogue that took place between a barman and Juan Francisco’s father in a Tijuana bar: at the table we sat down to talk, ”Beckmann Vidal recalls.

“Mr. Juan, why don’t you try this cocktail?”

“He wasn’t much into cocktails, but he tried it, and he liked it a lot,” says Beckmann Vidal. Then that man asked him a second question: “What name do we give him?”

“Well, what’s your girlfriend’s name?”

“Her name is Margarita.”

“Let’s put Margarita in this cocktail.” In this way, Beckmann Gallardo crystallized his mission in Tijuana and, consequently, began the history of the Mexican cocktail through which tequila has been well received on all five continents.

“Thank God we have been lucky and also a very strong dedication,” says Beckmann Vidal.

It’s like this: the dedication of the Beckmann dynasty has been solid as a block of granite. (Read the full interview in the 35th edition of Tec Review)