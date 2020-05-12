Juan Foyth: the Argentine from Tottenham is offered to Barcelona | League of Spain | Soccer



























































































































In Spain they say that the Tottenham player Juan Foyth was offered to the Catalan club.

Argentina national team

Photo:



Routers

By:

Felipe Galindo

May 11, 2020, 07:32 p.m.

With Lautaro Martínez’s business running, Futbol Club Barcelona keeps thinking about its squad for next season. The Spanish sports newspaper ‘Mundo Deportivo’, assured that the young defender of Tottenham Juan Foyth, was offered to the Catalan club, who in addition to his forward also hopes to strengthen his center line.

The Catalan club environment is full of rumors. In recent weeks there was talk of the departure of Samuel Umtiti and Nelson Semedo from the Catalan team, so Setién would have planned to reinforce his saga with a new player, in this case, Foyth, who in addition to playing central also plays lateral a possible new negotiation of the culé team would enter.

Foyth has a point in his favor for the arrival at Barcelona, ​​the last calls for the Argentina National Team, has strengthened the relationship between the young Argentine and Lionel Messi, who could help make the signing happen by giving his point of view as captain .

Now, we have to wait what happens with the future of the culé team, their priority is Lautaro Martínez who, together with Miralem Pjanic, have already given the Catalan team their yes and are waiting for an agreement between clubs to make their incorporation official.

.