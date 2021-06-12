Juan Fortea, Alzheimer’s expert: “The arrival of Aduhelm is the beginning of a path that is opening up, a new era”

Believes that its approval shows that “treatments capable of modifying the course of the disease are already here”

“It is the first time that we have evidence, albeit controversial, on the clinical efficacy of biological treatments”

He explains that similar ones will be approved in the coming years: “I don’t think we will see a cure, but in a decade it will be able to improve a lot” the treatment of the disease

Juan Fortea is a neurologist, expert in neurodegenerative diseases, and has been tracking Alzheimer’s from his doctorate, which has already focused on the study of this disease. Currently, it is Coordinator of the Alzheimer-Down Unit of the Hospital Santa Creu i Sant Pau, Barcelona. And he is a principal investigator for several clinical projects that have produced many high-impact publications.

Welcomes the recent approval of Aduhelm -the Alzheimer’s drug developed by Biogen- cautiously, but also with satisfaction. Because despite all its limitations, which he explains in this interview, Fortea considers that it supposes a turning point in the arduous path of developing treatments against this disease. A road that seemed to be at a standstill, and on which now “a new era” opens.

Question: The approval of an Alzheimer’s treatment after almost twenty years should be cause for celebration, but judging from the criticism it is receiving, it does not seem so much. How have you received the news?

Answer: It has been a controversial and complicated approval, that of course, but there is a consensus that it has been a historic day. It supposes a change of level, a radical change in terms of care for people with Alzheimer’s. We have been without a drug for 18 years, it seemed like a sterile field that went from failure to failure, it seemed that there was no progress. But this drug shows that we can already intervene in pathophysiological processes of the disease. It is the first time that we have evidence, albeit controversial, on the clinical efficacy of biological treatments. There are still doubts with this, but for that there is this route of conditional approval that the FDA (US Drug Agency) has used.

Q: The FDA itself admits that data is lacking, that the clinical evidence provided by Biogen is insufficient. Why?

A: A couple of years ago, the studies were stopped prematurely. Then it was seen that one was negative and the other positive. This is not usual, under normal conditions it would take two positive studies to approve it, but with the way the FDA has done it, these requirements are not needed. And therein lies the controversy. I believe that there are elements to support both, both approving it and not approving it under these conditions. The FDA itself acknowledges some of the criticism and has explained its reasons for authorizing it.

But the first message that must be made clear is: caution, this is only for the US, it is not approved in Spain yet. It may happen that the EMA (the European Medicines Agency) does not approve it, and then patients in Spain will not be able to benefit from the drug.

Q: And in light of the information provided, what is your opinion? Is there or is not enough evidence of the benefits of this new drug?

A: I am a bit ambivalent, I admit it, I think there is clear evidence even though some things have to be modified. I would have had a difficult time making a decision. It is clear that you cannot give a definitive approval, I hardly find anyone who advocated for a definitive approval of the drug, but a conditional approval like the one they have done. I don’t see it in black and white, but in a grayscale. I do not want to fall into Manichaeism, because it is a tremendously complex decision with data that are very difficult to interpret.

In any case, what this shows is that biological treatments are already here, the modifiers of the course of the disease. It is no longer about symptomatic treatments, which improve symptoms. And this is the first of others to arrive in the next few years.

Q: The FDA has conditioned its authorization on Biogen conducting a new study confirming the drug’s efficacy and safety. If not, you can withdraw approval. But it will be a phase 4 trial, with the drug already approved. Many experts warn that it is not feasible to do so and that its withdrawal, once approved, is unlikely.

A: It is undoubtedly much more complicated to do. But we don’t know how it will be. The drug may not be approved in Japan, for example, and a trial will do so there. Then it would be a Phase 3. Or they may do it in any other country where it is not approved. Apart from that you have to take into account its very high cost. There is the issue of insurance companies, or Medicare (the US government’s health insurance program for the elderly and other vulnerable groups) paying for it, which I don’t think. It’s one thing for the drug to be approved and another for you to be able to pay $ 56,000 a year.

Q: That is another criticism that Aduhelm is receiving, its exorbitant price: 56,000 dollars a year, about 46,000 euros.

A: Of course, it is above the income of the vast majority of people. What should be said to the company is that it cannot earn the same per Alzheimer’s patient (about 35 million in the world) as per patient as for multiple sclerosis (two and a half million), for which it also markets drugs.

But you have to be clear about one thing: biological treatments cost this. This is a crucial debate, the one of its cost, but it would have to be separated from the decision of the FDA. This drug is controversially approved, but it might not have had it and we would still have the same problem, because it would still have the same price. If it cannot be paid, the drug will not reach the patient, there has to be a debate.

I honestly believe that no health system is going to pay for this. Even if its price was lowered to $ 10,000, imagine, it could not even be assumed by the patients. But it is also that we could not give it right now even if the company gave it away, because we do not have the necessary logistics that would imply giving this treatment. Neither in personnel nor in equipment. The system is not ready for it.

And in a few years, when another arrives, we are going to have to face the same problem: it will be unaffordable for the system from a financial point of view, and we are not prepared from a logistical point of view either. This is what has to change. We have to change the system so that these types of treatments can be received, because what we are seeing with this is that they are already here and we are not prepared to facilitate their access.

Q: At the moment, this has been approved in the US. Do you think the EMA will also approve it, despite the doubts they have about it?

A: I do not know. It may happen that it does not approve it, but there are other clinical trials under way – some of them closely linked to this path – that will also give us a lot of information. And we trust that they will be positive. This, together with the information that Biogen is obliged to give in the coming years, should help clear up all doubts.

But it must also be taken into account that, even when Aduhelm confirms its clinical efficacy, we are talking about a 25% slowdown in cognitive deterioration. We still have 75%, which is a lot. The benefit is significant, but it is not what we want at all. We need a lot more research and a lot more drugs. This is one more treatment, and with this alone we are not going to cure Alzheimer’s. A 25% slowdown, that’s what we have.

Q: And will a cure for this disease ever come?

A: There are few things for which there is a cure. But if there is something that shows all this, it is that we can already modify basic aspects of the pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s, and that is very important. I hope that several more drugs will be approved in the next few years. And I think that in the end it will be a bit like HIV, it will be the combination of several drugs that will achieve significant clinical improvement. I don’t think we will see a cure, but in a decade it can improve a lot. This is the beginning of a path that is opening, a new era.

Q: I would like to know your opinion on something else that is also being heavily criticized in the Aduhelm approval. The FDA authorizes its commercialization without restrictions, for Alzheimer’s patients in general, despite having tested it only in the most incipient cases of the disease.

A: Yes, this has really surprised me, with this the telephones of the specialists were fuming. Because the evidence we have is only for some phases of the disease, the initial phases, and yet there has been an approval without limitations also for the advanced phases. I do not get it.

Here in Europe, I don’t know what will happen, but I imagine that even if the EMA approves it, it will not be funded until there is more evidence in advanced stages of the disease. And also, with the logistical limitations that exist, at the moment I see it very difficult to implement.