Juan Espino vs. Alexander Romanov added to UFC Vegas 24

After winning in his return to the Octagon, the Spanish Juan Espino already has his next fight defined. The heavyweight will face Alexander Romanov at UFC Vegas 24.

The match was confirmed by US TV Listings Friday afternoon and later confirmed by Espino on their social networks.

Espino, comes with the intention of extending his great streak in the Octagon. The winner of The Ultimate Fighter 28 returned after two years of absence and submitted to Jeff hughes in UFC 253. John noted for his strong grappling, with 7 wins by way of completion.

Romanov comes from submitting to Marco Rogerio of Lima in UFC on ESPN 17. The Moldovan became known for his passage in Eagles FC, where he was champion and his balance both standing and on the canvas, with 5 victories for KO / TKO and 8 for completion.

UFC Vegas 24 will be held on April 17 at the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.