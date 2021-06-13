Juan Espadas wins the primaries of the PSOE of Andalusia to Susana Díaz

Juan Espadas, on the left, and Susana Díaz, on the right. (Photo: Europa Press News via .)

Juan Espadas has prevailed over Susana Díaz in the PSOE of Andalusia primaries, with 90% of the votes counted.

The mayor of Seville will therefore be the PSOE candidate for the Presidency of the Junta de Andalucía, having prevailed with a support of 55% of the votes.

Susana Díaz, her great rival and former president of Andalusia, has obtained a support of 38.43%. For his part, Luis Ángel Hierro, has only garnered 5.51% of the votes.

The definitive proclamation of the PSOE candidate for the Presidency of the Junta de Andalucía will take place on June 17, as it is possible to present an appeal against the provisional proclamation.

