Juan del Val rescues photographs of his past as a triathlete and jokes about his current physical form: “It’s a ruin”

The couple formed by Nuria Roca and Juan del Val more and more admirers. And, despite the fact that years ago their popularity was unthinkable for both of them, now things have changed: the journalist and the writer, both collaborators of El hormiguero, form one of the most beloved marriages on television.

Since his fame began to grow so did the interest of his followers for the day to day of both and everything that revolves around his private life. They slowly show little moments of their routines through their social networks.

This time Juan del Val has decided to share one of his little hobbies more unknown, the triathlon. In which, in addition, it has been put nostalgic in remembering the moments in which he practiced this modality through his Instagram profile.

“There was a time when I did these things (5 half Ironman and 3 Ironman) I suffered a little and enjoyed a lot. Now, five years later, I look at these photos and I miss it. “, Nuria Roca’s husband wrote with eight different images in which he is seen running, riding a bike and wearing a swimming suit.

A memory that has achieved more than 13,000 ‘likes’ and an endless of comments, in which one of them stands out in which a friend was sincere by telling him that he was “really looking forward to it”. To which Juan replied: “Friend my body is a wreck“.