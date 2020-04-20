Juan de Dios reveals that Alex’s testimony is false and he is an actor of Lizbeth | INSTAGRAM

The controversy of Lizbeth Rodríguez against Juan de Dios Pantoja that she supposedly has a relationship with Kevin Achutegui, has had several stages and today that Juan de Dios uploaded the video response more truths came to light.

Juan de Dios commented through his Instagram stories that the alleged former schoolmate, Alex, who joined the controversy to demonstrate it and claimed he was close to Juan, is part of the team of Lizbeth Rodríguez.

In his stories JD assures that everything is in the video except this topic, so he begins to comment: “I recently saw a testimony of a mentor Alex saying a ball is $” ## deces, I don’t know where it came from, I don’t remember having seen him in my life, the guy said he was going to my New City apartment, “he begins.

“He says he knows me well, but we all know that he is one more starving person who wants to hang on to fame and attention,” clarifying that it is something mounted.

She also comments that she is happy because it came to light that this Alex is part of Lizbeth’s team of actors and that in fact she appeared in a video of exposing infidels.

Juan de Dios was willing to accept things if he showed evidence of what he was lacking, however, he showed evidence of his profile and the video in which he appears.

With this, JD assures that Liz Rodríguez is lying and that she is even getting actors to lie and help her with this controversy.

To conclude, Juan de Dios expresses that he finds it super curious the way they count everything with such security “knowing that it is a lie, how they are recruiting people to continue the lie and how they are inventing anecdotes with me and I am happy that you do not the lie came out. “

