Youtuber and singer Juan de Dios Pantoja shared a new video on your YouTube channel where you can see how the tattoo of Kima on his chest.

Maybe you know the name of Kima Sofia Pantoja Loaiza the beautiful daughter of Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza one of the best-known couples of youtubers in Mexico.

From the moment the news was shared that Kimberly was pregnant his followers were excited by the idea of ​​the baby because both Kimberly and Juan de Dios are very loved by their fans.

Despite the situation that both have lived these last days the youtuber continues to work and share videos on gray, unlike Kimberly who has moved away from her social networks a bit.

Perhaps the video in question was postponed too long because the tattoo began to be done since January 20, the person who tattooed it would have it ready in two sessions however due to the quarantine the second session has not ended so the result of this video is only half the tattoo so to speak.

Perhaps you wonder why he shared the video if the tattoo was not yet finished but it was through his stories that he asked his followers if they wanted him to share it or not, so the result was obvious.

Photograph that of Kima that Pantoja was tattooed It is from when he was three months old and if you have been a little observant in some of his videos when he shows his cell phone, you can see that it is his own wallpaper.

This design is a way to have forever his daughter and to show him when he wants it something that he constantly shares in his videos, stories or texts of some publications.

