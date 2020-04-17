Juan de Dios Pantoja will close his YouTube channel, challenges Lizbeth Rodríguez | Instagram

Youtuber and singer Juan de Dios Pantoja shared in his stories of Instagram a challenge for Lizbeth Rodríguez where if she lost she would close her YouTube channel.

After the controversy that broke out Lizbeth Rodríguez that between Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kevin Achutegui there was a love relationship.

Through publications that you began to launch in your account Twitter the former host of Exposing Infidels left with everything against Pantoja.

He even shared alleged evidence where he found that between Kevin and he had something else that only friendship and work collaboration.

In this situation, as the interpreter of “Tactic” clearly he was not going to leave so he threw a while for Lizbeth, because his “tests” that she shared for him are false because as the technology is today it is easy to edit conversations and manage them as we please.

Because of this he requests that he do a live to corroborate that the conversation he is talking about is real and that he shows it so that everyone can see that it is just something that will not happen because the information is false.

If the conversation is true he will definitely close his anal Youtube, however, invites the also youtuber and Bachelor of Theater that if indeed everything is a lie that she closes hers.

Faced with this request, it seems that Lizbeth has not reacted so far, it seems that she is only dedicated to sharing what she has and also to doing memes for kimberly loaiza telling him to realize what kind of boyfriend he has.

HOW GOOD YOU SUPPORT THE WOMAN’S MOVEMENT, MAKING FUN OF KIM WHEN YOU KNOW YOU’RE LYING. ACCEPT THE CHALLENGE THEN. https://t.co/a9pjqsIXUo – Juan De Dios Pantoja (@Juandedios_P)

April 17, 2020

Given this, Juan de Dios pointed out that if she is a person who is in favor of the women’s movement, she comments that it is something low on her part to make fun of Kimberly by making or sharing those kinds of memes.

What can you expect from someone who was hiding his son look, I will be the worst for many, BUT I WOULD NEVER HIDE MY DAUGHTER – Juan De Dios Pantoja (@Juandedios_P)

April 17, 2020

