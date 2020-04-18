Juan de Dios Pantoja, filter alleged video forbidden between him and Kevin Panini | Instagram

The scandal grows! Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza are in a real storm and bombardment on social networks after the statements of Lizbeth Rodríguez.

Six hours ago Pantoja shared a message in which he assured “they will never see a video of me with a man” and after that an internet user inserted a video that is supposedly him in an intimate moment with Kevin Achutegui, who has been baptized by social networks like Kevin Panini for his betrayal of Kimberly Loaiza, who is her friend.

Hey no j0d @ n haha ​​you will never see a video of me with a man I don’t know m @ m3n taking videos of other weyes and assuming it’s me. Tomorrow surely you will know many more things in my video, wait for it before believing so much blowjob.

Hey, don’t fuck, haha, you will never see a video of me with a man, nor do they suck taking videos of other weyes and assuming it’s me. Tomorrow surely you will know many more things in my video, wait for it before believing so much blowjob. – Juan De Dios Pantoja (@Juandedios_P)

April 18, 2020

In the recording you can see a man who is supposedly the interpreter of Tactic in a situation that is too compromising with another man.

We will talk about Lizbeth’s “PROOFS” when she accepts that this conversation she uploaded is FAKE come on @Soylizbethmx accept it. – Juan De Dios Pantoja (@Juandedios_P)

April 18, 2020

Netizens reacted quite surprised to the recording and social networks have been divided between those who believe in Pantoja and those who do not.

If he really wanted to help Kim because he didn’t do it sooner? ‍♂️ THAT’S ALSO LYING. A person when he wants to help does it from the heart, as easy as writing privately and showing him his test (Fake) by DM, but making it public with those mocking memes is not help. – Juan De Dios Pantoja (@Juandedios_P)

April 18, 2020

For her part, Lizbeth Rodríguez has indicated that she is not afraid of Pantoja and after being branded a liar and asking for evidence, videos began to come out that compromise the youtuber.

They ensure that the lawsuit between the ex-girl Badabun And Pantoja started by teasing his person in videos they shared on YouTube.

