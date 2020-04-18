Juan de Dios Pantoja, they filter alleged alleged video, networks support Kimberly Loaiza | Instagram

Twitter has gone mad, after Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza asked Lizbeth Rodríguez for evidence of what she said about the interpreter of Tactics, a glass forbidden supposedly from Juan has emerged.

In the recording that circulates on the social network you can see how the man is who is recording the situation and takes his own face, combing his hair and later, turns the camera towards the woman, who is kneeling in front of him.

As if that were not enough, one more video has emerged, where whoever meets him covers the camera with a cushion, which they assure was a gift from Kimberly Loaiza, which has awakened the indignation of many.

Lizbeth Rodríguez assured that Juan de Dios Pantoja maintains a relationship with his photographer, who is very close to him and Kimberly, which is why social networks have called him Kevin Panini.

In addition to launching such a strong accusation, he assured that the youtuber had had relations with minors old and even had videos of the events that he himself had recorded and that on his cell phone there were photos of his fans.

You were very quiet … You wanted proof, right? Say something sir! We want to see Kim see the live video !!! Live right now !!! @KimberlyLoaiza_ we want you to open those messages !!! https://t.co/PgWiLTrP4j – Lizbeth Rodriguez (@Soylizbethmx)

April 18, 2020

I already sent the videos to Kim, she will be in it … there is no need for the children to see it, remember that they are their main followers. Think of the children please all who have this material! You can extract the audio … from “that part” https://t.co/2pwCiSdw6t – Lizbeth Rodriguez (@Soylizbethmx)

April 18, 2020

After launching the accusations, Pantoja accused Lizbeth of lying and asked for evidence of what she said, she did not remain silent.

Rodríguez first launched a conversation, which they assure is false, in which he is supposedly writing with Kevin and where they talk about a night with Juan de Dios Pantoja and even about his “size”.

