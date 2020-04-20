Juan de Dios Pantoja the truth about his relationship with Kevin Achutegui | Instagram

As you may well know Lizbeth Rodríguez began by talking about Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kevin Achutegui photographer of Kimberly Loaiza and youtuber, mentioned that the pair of friends had a loving relationship.

The former host of exposing infidels has done it again and it is that she has exposed Juan de Dios Pantoja showing her evidence in Twitter about the relationship he has with Kevin Achutegui now known as Kevin Panini.

Little by little the rumor grew until even some internet users They began to share alleged intimate videos of both where they appeared having relationships.

Before said “tests” and videos released Juan de Dios began to reply through his stories that everything was a lie and that even what had been presented as “evidence” were montages and files manipulated by Badabun personnel.

Such was the abuse that Pantoja began to be involved in that he decided to tell the truth about his relationship with Kevin and why so much fuss.

“She (Lizbeth Rodríguez) was not tempted to lie about Kevin and I, I have nothing against gays, I am not gay, I do not like men and if it were it would be the perfect time to say it at this time they are not so marked, “said Juan de Dios.

He spoke about the video that was circulating in networks where a couple of men appears having intimate relationships and explained that the person who appeared was not him because the type of tattoos that it had did not coincide with those that Pantoja had that at that time did not have.

Juan shared that Kevin is just a friend and that although he gets along with some friends it is necessary to try not to misinterpret things because he has always gotten along with his friends and Kevin is one of them.

