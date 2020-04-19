Juan de Dios Pantoja and the most anticipated video response responds to Lizbeth | Instagram

After Lizbeth Rodríguez began to talk about Juan de Dios Pantoja that he supposedly has a relationship with Kevin Achutegui, finally shared his response to all the accusations against him.

From April 16 Rodríguez launched a flurry of publications both in his Twitter as in his Instagram stories where he expressed all the betrayal he had done to Kimberly Loaiza.

These days have been hard for the Pantoja Loaiza family since not only Lizbeth began to publish things about Juan de Dios, Kevin and Álex Flores.

It may interest you: Kimberly Loaiza deletes content with Juan de Dios Pantoja, they assure

In the video that Pantoja shares, he explains everything that happened, the rumors, the publications that Lizbeth made without mentioning Javier El Zorrito Youtubero who has also been a participant in the controversy although he joined later.

Javier shared in turn conversations, statements and some intimate videos Juan de Dios who are from some years ago, Juan de Dios asked for a public apology to the situation and before starting the video since not only he had been affected but also and above all Kimberly Loaiza.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Even other personalities like Laura Bozzo They commented on the controversy in their case since Lizbeth Rodríguez shared a tweet asking Juan de Dios, Alejandro Flores and Kevin Achutegui so much not to mess with her. Laura came out supporting her.

Juan de Dios is devastated and admits his mistakes like any other person who has matured and wants to correct what has happened in one way or another.

I will only tell you one thing and what the fans who defend Juan have not thought about. Because they are defending Juan’s infidelity, they are completely forgetting what Kimberly is feeling right now. They do not encourage her, for you it seems that only her macho matters. – Javier (@ZYTJavier)

April 18, 2020

The video he shared recorded it alone, perhaps his followers expected to see Kimberly, who many claim is threatened and manipulated by her husband, who you think, we hope that the problems are solved soon and that everything that has happened is clarified if Pantoja is indeed He betrayed Loaiza and if Rodríguez tells lies, hopefully it will be solved soon.

Read also: Juan de Dios Pantoja exposed by his own friends

.