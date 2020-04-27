Juan de Dios Pantoja shows where the quarantine passes away from Kima and Kimberly | Instagram

The interpreter of “Tactic” Juan de Dios Pantoja with his face disjointed showed through his stories on Instagram that he is away from his wife and daughter, showed the place where the quarantine is happening.

Few days ago the youtuber confirmed their separation with the Greater Cuteness Kimberly Loaiza and that the problems they were having were the result of the controversy that unleashed, implicating him and his photographer.

Despite the fact that Loaiza has not shared videos where she talks about the subject through her publications, she has hinted that they were no longer together.

On the other hand Juan de Dios he devoted himself to explaining to his followers how the whole problem was and that their separation had arrived although it is not known exactly if they will return or not, since Kimberly already took off the engagement ring because she let it be seen in her videos.

It all started from April 16th and although it is not known from what moment the youtuber couple decided to separate, but rather it was Kimberly who asked Juan de Dios to leave from the house where the families of both were, however some rumors began as it was stated that they still continued in the same house only that they slept in separate rooms.

For this, this April 27, Pantoja shared images of the house where he, his family and some friends were, it was a totally different house, with two floors and a different pool.

The interpreter made it clear that everything he had been mentioning in a video he shared recently had already been asked and said to Kimberly but that since she had been publicly humiliated, he wanted to offer her in the same way a public apology for all the damage that has caused it to pass.

