Juan de Dios Pantoja shows off Kima in a tender video together | Instagram

It is always a tender scene to see the musical artist Juan de Dios Pantoja spending time with his children, especially his first-born Kima, who already speaks quite clearly despite being six months old.

The interpreter of “Bye bye“with his wife Kimberly loaiza, has become a celebrity, thanks to the content he shares and the popularity he has achieved after approximately 6 years as a youtuber, influencer, singer and businessman.

Now as a father of a family, he is living a most beautiful stage in his life with La Lindura Mayor, his wife for a few months, although the couple already had Kima, Mini JD was born his second son to whom his followers refer to him with affection because he is called the same as his father.

Also read: WhatsApp steps to recover your suspended account

Who has had the opportunity to live again the experience of being a father, although he is no longer a first-timer, he is very loving.

It was through a video that he shared recently on his account Tiktok where he appears lying on the bed next to Kima, while recording this tender video where he asked the little girl what the sound of some animals was like.

It may interest you: Canelo Álvarez reveals, who negotiated the freedom of his brother

Juan de Dios Pantoja She has always considered herself a loving person, of course she also has her character and tends to get a little heavy with her friends and even with Kim Loaiza, which is reciprocal because she usually responds and teases her in the same style as her husband.

A day ago the singer shared this video that has managed to touch his fans due to how cute they both look, it seems that both had just gotten up because they are a little misaligned but looking quite fresh and tender.

Read also: In a swimsuit !, Lizbeth Rodríguez and her mother show off their silhouette

The 25-year-old influencer is not wearing a shirt, so we immediately notice his tattoos, Kima on the other hand is showing off her Chinese hair without combing her hair.It’s really cute to see her like this! forehead and has his pacifier in his mouth, which he removes to imitate the sounds of animals as his father asks him to.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.

“It is growing very fast,” Juan de Dios wrote in the same publication that precisely has more than 3 million 900 thousand reproductions, 1 million like’s and also more than 10 thousand comments, among which the fact that Kima turns the corner stand out. pacifier with the tongue, without having to use their little hands, there is no doubt that the little girl is the most tender, who also mentions it is Kim Loaiza she also commented on the publication.

And to think that a few months ago all he said was no, “wrote a netizen.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Despite the fact that Kima is not yet two years old, she has already become a celebrity, thanks obviously to the popularity of her parents, although it also has a lot to do with her personality and cuteness that has undoubtedly conquered so many followers of Kimberly as Juan de Dios.

Like her brother Juanito, the little girl was already known for the simple fact of being the daughter of both singers and every time we see her in photos or videos is when they have the most likes or reproductions, because she is the most tender To see her live together, talk and make her occurrences in front of the camera, surely when she grows up she wants to have her own channel like her father, is what they are waiting to know what Kima wants to support her.