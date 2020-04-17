Juan de Dios Pantoja responds to accusations by Lizbeth Rodríguez about Kevin Panini | Instagram

Both youtubers became a trend in Twitter quickly because of a strong controversy that Lizbeth Rodríguez unleashed on Juan de Dios Pantoja, for which she responded in her Instagram these accusations that you have made about having a relationship with the now appointed “Kevin Panini”.

So far Lizbeth has been given the task of sharing in her official account of Twitter several hints, videos and his conversation with Juan de Dios where he mentions that he clarify things.

In said conversation John of God She replies that everything she is saying and that things are simply going to become clear and even that she will do everything possible because it is.

It is not the first time that this type of event surrounds the interpreter of “Fascinates me” He himself mentions it in his videos and simply wants to make it clear that a person who lies and only speaks without proof is not someone we should believe.

He mentioned these words due to the fact that Lizbeth Rodríguez He is also a public figure and quite well-known in the media does not mean that he has strong evidence in the face of these accusations.

It should be clarified that at no time in their publications Lizbeth He has mentioned his name what if he has made clear through his videos that it is him.

“For me of all the inventions that have been made to me, this is the most m * & on that exists and it is basic, I am going to tell you why it is not something new, it is something that they had already invented on one occasion. that I … obviously never verified anything, and what this woman does is grab a strong rumor and want to reinforce it, “said Juan de Dios.

Pantoja mentions that in order to verify something, you need some evidence and apparently everything Lizbeth has shared are assumptions and coincidences since at no time Juan de Dios and Kevin are directly involved in situations.

