Juan de Dios Pantoja presumes to Mini JD his first day of life

Juan de Dios Pantoja shows off Mini JD his first day of life | Instagram

The musical artist Juan de Dios Pantoja shared in a video where he appears next to his son whom his fans decided to nickname as “Mini JD“And now Kimberly Loaiza also tells him like this, in the video they both appear, his father boasted the first day of video of his son, who now also wears gold jewelry like him.

The husband of Kimberly loaiza and interpreter of “Santa Paloma“He is known for being very loving with his children, of course it was a little over a month since his second child was born, but he already had a history with his first-born Kima.

It was something usual to see Juan de Dios take care of his little girl and even play a lot with her, something that fascinates him because on several occasions we saw him live with Kima and play with it quite entertaining.

Read also: Her stepfather !, Lizbeth Rodríguez reveals they went overboard with her

And although the young son of both celebrities in social networks is about to turn two months old, the proud father tries to take care of him with a lot of love and attention although perhaps on some occasions Kima demands some attention from him because it is well known that it is a little jealous.

It was a video that he shared on his account Tiktok where he is carrying it, Juan de Dios Pantoja Loaiza was only one day old, it was really adorable to see him with his little clothes and blue hat, at that time the musical artist still had his wrist in a cast due to the operation he had to be subdued.

However, despite being like this, she took care of her baby with enough love and helped La Lindura Mayor, her beloved and beloved wife Kimberly Loaiza, as much as she could.

It may interest you: Another woman kisses JD Pantoja Was Kimberly Loaiza upset?

On his first day of life, I am the happiest dad in the world, “wrote JD Pantoja.

As audio he decided to use the song he wrote dedicated to Kima 12.19, if you are one of his little pantojitas surely you already know her, seeing him carry his baby is really moving, this melody that he released a few months ago is named after the date on which his daughter was born on the day and year.

Coincidentally this style of titles has been using them for his new album that is expected to become a success.

Read also: Steps in WhatsApp hide your status from certain contacts

The video Juan de Dios has almost two million reproductions and as for the comments are approximately more than 30 thousand, it was more than obvious that the first of them was that of his wife Kim Loaiza, who put several emojis with hearts and was also His response to her, the Pantoja Loaiza family is pure love, don’t you think?

Something that Internet users have agreed on is that Mini JD looked the most beautiful and tiny, surprisingly it is about to turn two months old, although of course it is still very small, its fans are surprised at how fast it is growing.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Something that both youtubers and Internet celebrities have handled quite well is the time lag in which they live because they continually surprise their fans with their content, because on some occasions they record either videos for Tiktok or YouTube and share them later, like this they can be a little ahead of time and have a more relaxed control of what they share.

Let’s remember that nowadays with technology it is easy for some Internet users to investigate a little about their idols, with this technique both Juan and Kim to some extent protect themselves and at the same time have a little advantage to relax a little due to the material they have reserved to share with his millions of fans.