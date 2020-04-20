Juan de Dios Pantoja plans to withdraw from social networks | Instagram

Due to the controversy aroused between Juan de Dios Pantoja and Lizbeth Rodríguez, the youtuber has seriously considered withdrawing from social networks.

They have been quite complicated days for Juan de Dios since Twitter is flooded with “Tests”, reviews, taunts and videos where they expose him.

Faced with this controversy John of God as is normal in him, he began to defend himself and request conclusive evidence since he mentioned the ones that had been presented were false.

It didn’t take long for his followers to start supporting him, however there was another segment that unfortunately began to believe those who they “exposed” it.

It all started from the past April 16th With a post by Lizbeth on Twitter, from that moment more people joined the driver to make Juan look bad and even more by sharing even intimate videos of the singer.

Due to everything that happened, Pantoja dedicated himself to recording a video where explained everything what had happened during that time, the evidence that had been presented against him, what had actually happened with other people and above all offered a public apology his wife and the women and others who had been affected.

Like anyone who makes mistakes, Juan de Dios accepted that he was seriously thinking of withdrawing from the environment.

“Honestly, at this point in my life I am thinking very seriously about retiring from this and I am not telling you so that one or the other will tell me no, do not do it. I know that at this point everyone wants me to do it and possibly I am going to do it. I’m sick and tired of so much nonsense and I want to do it more than anything for my family, “said Pantoja.

Accepting his mistakes Juan de Dios has declared that you want to save your family and do everything possible to amend what happened.

