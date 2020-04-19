Juan de Dios Pantoja offers a public apology and admits what happened on video | Instagram

The now-controversial singer and youtuber Juan de Dios Pantoja recently shared a video response to the accusations they had made against him, he finally admitted everything.

To the surprise of many of his followers in their social networks and on YouTube Juan de Dios went from being the idol of many teenagers to being someone who was not worth following.

For days several people made sure that what had always been said about him was reality, Lizbeth Rodríguez he was the one who started with the bombardment of publications and accusations.

Later J was addedavier el Zorrito Youtubero, and other former companions and friends of Juan de Dios, all of them were in charge of showing evidence where Pantoja would fall from the grace of various fans.

Among intimate videos from some years ago, accusations that he had intimate relationships with a man, abuse and mistreatment of his own wife, among others more as intimate videos of him with various women; in his video he admitted that the videos that are circulating on the internet of him with some women indeed they are true.

With great pain he admitted everything that happened with those women It was trueHowever, he clarified that he was also a teenager and that at that time he was a true jerk and that he was a bit of a man when recording these videos, apologizing again.

First he apologized for what he had caused admitting that once again he was involved in a controversy and who he least wanted to affect was all those women affected not only by Kimberly his current wife and mother of his daughter but by the image of those who were involved.

I do believe you @Juandedios_P and he did not tag it for fame, he tagged it so that he knows that I will support him despite what happens and let him empaz do not know what he is feeling right now just do not withdraw please jd pic.twitter. com / ZYYqTV49Er – Gabriela Pantoja loaiza (@ Gabriel66523628)

April 19, 2020

Everyone was waiting for your answer before the accusations and although I lasted less than half an hour we believe that Juan de Dios fell short and has many more things to say, yet his silence is respected.

