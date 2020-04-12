Juan de Dios Pantoja releases Mi Plan his new single | Instagram

Youtuber, singer and influencer Juan de Dios Pantoja shared the release of his new single titled “My plan” In collaboration with Noriel.

Pantoja’s career continues to rise more and more we can appreciate that his music, productions and his own life have been excelling in the world of both music and entertainment.

Going hand in hand with The Greater Cuteness, Juan de Dios constantly shares in his social networks the emotion of each advance he has in his career.

One of the biggest reasons she has to continue doing what she likes is her family, especially her little daughter Kima Sofía who is the light of his eyes.

Who, by the way, has already been nine months old, but like his parents, he is already a celabrity since from the moment it was known that Kimberly was pregnant news was made.

In addition to having his beautiful daughter, he also has the support of Kimberly Loaiza his fiancé and mother of Kima with whom he has been together for several years and especially very much in love, which can be seen in any publication or in public.

The new single released on the day April 9th, It already has more than four million views in just four days of being launched and is already at number 36 in YouTube trends.

Juan de Dios is characterized by being a person who is constantly thinking about what to do or create, is quite active and about all humble Despite having excellent cash inflows thanks to his hard work, he has never been seen as arrogant.

From a very young age he began to work and be someone constant for raise your family and to date he continues to be a very hard worker, we hope he continues to reap more success than he has had so far.

Today I will be answering messages to those who send me a screenshot that they are subscribed to my music channel with notifications activated – JD PANTOJA (@JuanDeDios__pan)

April 11, 2020

