Youtuber Juan de Dios Pantoja shared on his YouTube channel a new song titled « Let’s make the passes » which is surely dedicated to Kimberly Loaiza.

This June 18, he released a new single on his channel that is clearly dedicated to his ex-partner. The Greater Cuteness Kimberly Loaiza is a strong dedication to her.

The video was recorded while he was in the Acapulco house, while he was in a different house than Kimberly and his family.

If you remember his song Error And the room where hundreds of photos of Kima, Kimberly and the family appeared together is how their video begins.

« What a need, how much do you need me, tell me where you are so we can make the passes », part of the beginning of the song by JD Pantoja.

Although currently Juan de Dios and Kimberly They are living in the same house, passing the quarantine with their respective families, it seems that they have not yet reconciled because they decided to release the song.

The video already has a little more than 454 thousand reproductions, Pantoja promoted his song on Instagram and to the surprise of many Kimberly he also did it in his Instagram stories, that’s why some say they have returned.

Although there are certain youtubers and some Internet users who claim otherwise The now ex-couple have not confirmed anything, and they have not been seen together in the videos they share in their Instagram stories.

What is true is that both Loaiza and Pantoja continue to be in love with their daughter Kima Sofia and that is something that will never change, despite the fact that they do not share videos continuously when they do, and that they are in the company of his beautiful daughter they can be seen as most in love.

Although it seems they have taken « separate paths » They will always be joined by her daughter, it should be clarified that the video was already about a month ago, so something had to have changed, or that is what her followers expect, now they want to see them together again.

