Juan de Dios Pantoja, Kimberly Loaiza and the cushion that outraged social networks

What could have outraged social networks more than the alleged infidelity of Juan de Dios Pantoja to Kimberly Loaiza ?, because a small detail that appeared in one of the phohibited videos in which they claim to appear Pantoja, a cushion.

What is special about the cushion and what place did it take in the video? cushion My heart said and something else before that, he gave it to his girlfriend, Kimberly Loaiza himself and ended up using it in that scandalous video to cover the person with whom he shared the bed.

The social networks did not hesitate to react scandalized by the events and not only would he have been unfaithful according to the recordings, but also had a gift from her on stage.

That little m @ dr3 of Juan de Dios covered her with the cushion that Kimberly gave her, Montserrat wrote on Twitter.

Hey, don’t fuck, haha, you will never see a video of me with a man, nor do they suck taking videos of other weyes and assuming it’s me. Tomorrow surely you will know many more things in my video, wait for it before believing so much blowjob. – Juan De Dios Pantoja (@Juandedios_P)

April 18, 2020

Along with the text, the user shared two screenshots where Kimberly Loaiza’s gift is visible; She has not spoken about it since the alleged videos that incriminate her boyfriend were true.

We will talk about Lizbeth’s “PROOFS” when she accepts that this conversation she uploaded is FAKE come on @Soylizbethmx accept it. – Juan De Dios Pantoja (@Juandedios_P)

April 18, 2020

For his part, Juan de Dios Pantoja has indicated in his Instagram stories that he is already preparing a video to talk about this topic and the accusations that have been made against him.

Today, a recording in which Pantoja and Kevin were allegedly intimate caused enormous controversy, the youtuber quickly denied being the one in the video and shared material where he claimed to have been taken for editing.

