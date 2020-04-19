Juan de Dios Pantoja, Kevin Achutegui talks about the pack that was shared | Instagram

Maybe the name of Kevin Achutegui now also known as “Kevin Panini” It sounds pretty to you because it is associated with having a love relationship with Juan de Dios Pantoja, he uploaded a video where he talks about the supposed pack that was shared.

The topic quickly becoming trending Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kevin “Panini” Achutegui almost immediately they began to request evidence and deny everything.

As long as someone doesn’t show them strong evidence for what they are accusing both Pantoja and Achutegui and even Kimberly They will not believe any of the rumors that have been raised.

It may interest you: Kimberly Loaiza shares video with puffy eyes

Achutegui shared a video where they ask him several questions and one of them is that if he has ever shared your own pack, to which he replies that he did not and that he would not even let them record it.

It is worth mentioning that said video is from a few weeks ago on April 9, it was shared so the dates do not coincide with the controversy raised that started on April 16.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Because of this, it could be said that if so, Kevin would not let Juan de Dios or another person record it, he shared some photographs of the supposed pack but he clarified that despite looking a lot like the sweat it was not him.

The followers of the youtuber and singer are waiting for a video that they announced since yesterday that they would publish clarifying the whole thing about the rumors, but so far it has not.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Both Juan de Dios and Kevin and Kimberly have requested evidence from Lizbeth Rodríguez because she was the one who started with the “lawsuit” between her and the protagonists Pantoja and Achitegui.

So far she shared several videos, conversations, pictures And others, however, Juan de Dios affirms that everything is false and challenged her to verify it faithfully through a live thing that Rodríguez cannot do because she herself affirms that the evidence is on the phones of Juan and Kevin and even Álex’s boyfriend of Achutegui.

Read also: Kimberly Loaiza finally claims Juan de Dios Pantoja, you do not touch me, he stated

.