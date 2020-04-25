Juan de Dios Pantoja in heels for 24 hours for his new YouTube video | INSTAGRAM

The famous mazatleco youtuber, Juan de Dios Pantoja, uploaded a new video to his official YouTube channel, in which he had to fulfill a bet what he did with Kimberly Loaiza, because in one of his Tik Toks he asked him: how many likes did he have to have to spend 24 hours in heels and upload the video to your channel ?.

To begin, Juan de Dios explains that he did not want to be doing this, but he has to do it, since what part of a challenge did the famous lindura major have with his partner.

It is worth mentioning that the Mazatleco clarifies that this video was recorded a day before their videos were leaked and they accused him of everything we could see in recent days. To start the video, Kimberly Juan appears explaining that the heels they will use for the video are the only ones they could find of their size, since it is very difficult to find large numbers.

The challenge begins when we can see Juan de Dios wearing heels and walking down some stairs, something that seems quite difficult because it is not easy at all and it shows quite a bit in his walk. First, you want to show your family that you are meeting the challenge.

At that moment she came with her mother who jokes that she is the beautiful daughter she always wanted to have and that she looks very pretty. The next challenge was to walk on land as Kimberly said he needs to prove that he is an SUV in heels.

To continue, he challenges him to climb a huge stone and walk on it, however, the most difficult thing is to get off it because at that moment Juan even had to shout for help. The video is quite funny and his fans find themselves enjoying and laughing, because it really is quite a sight to see Juan de Dios play the clown as only he knows how to do it.

He even went to the pool with his heels because Kimberly decided to challenge him in different ways throughout his 24 hours which will come in themselves quite complicated making it a real challenge.

Finally we recommend you to watch the video completely to see how the outcome of your challenge is, one of the most fun so far.

