Juan de Dios Pantoja happy shares video at home with Kimberly Loaiza and Kima | Instagram

The interpreter of “Error” Juan de Dios Pantoja shared a video clip of just a few seconds on his Instagram account where he reveals that he is in the same house with Kimberly Loaiza and his daughter Kima.

Although recently Loaiza shared the news that he was in the same house as her because I was very afraid There were no signs of the singer.

It seems that the house they were renting had been stolen while they were in Acapulco, that was the reason why they returned to Mexico City.

It may interest you: Kimberly Loaiza feels threatened: I am afraid

Many people began to criticize them because it is said that in this city where there are more coronavirus infections at the moment.

That had been the same reason why they were in Acapulco Well, according to what they themselves mentioned that in that place it was the one that had the least contagion, which is why many Internet users found it contradictory to return to the place with the most infected.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

The news of the theft of your house has Kimberly very concerned, So much so that despite not having said openly that he is already with Pantoja in a loving plan on several occasions “we no longer want to be in that house” in the plural as if it included Juan de Dios.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

“And if they want me TUMBAR, I get STRONGER” JD PANTOJA – (@ santimaye_127)

May 12, 2020

Although it should be noted that not only does she live in said house, so it could also be those who live with them who coincided with the greatest cuteness, then due to the fear she felt and the fact of not having a heart to separate John of God of her daughter chose to let him stay in the same house where they are at the moment.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

In his video, Juan de Dios appears inside the pool, with a more than calm expression and despite the fact that he has a cover filter on his face, it could be said that he was even so happy that in the end he closed one eye in a very flirtatious way as a sign of triumph.

Read also: Kimberly shows off Kima in cute video

.