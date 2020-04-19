Juan de Dios Pantoja, filter alleged daring conversation with a man | Instagram

After the controversy broke out for having been with Kevin Achutegui Juan de Dios Pantoja was back in the eye of the hurricane now because of a recent video where he appears conversing with a man in a daring way.

You may recognize Javier The Little Fox You Tube, a youtuber like Juan de Dios who has long dedicated himself to criticizing both Juan and Kimberly Loaiza.

Although Javier was not the one who started the strong controversy After a few hours he joined to also make clear everything that was being talked about on the subject, it should be clarified that from that moment he began to support Loaiza.

Social networks did not hesitate to react scandalized by the facts not only would she have been unfaithful to him according to the recordings, but he also had a gift from her on stage.

One of the many rumors or tests that have been shared so far is one of the conversations that Juan de Dios kept with a man, who as mentioned years ago had relations with him and that the same person was the one who shared the conversation with El Zorrito.

Do you remember the boy who said he had relations with Juan? Called Alexander. Well, that boy published the conversations he had with Juan. Here is a sample. pic.twitter.com/sIGsVfil8s – Javier (@ZYTJavier)

April 18, 2020

In addition to the text, some audios where the voice of Pantoja is heard asking him if he did not miss him which surprised everyone because apparently Juan de Dios is a homophobic person as he has made clear.

Last Friday he commented through his Instagram stories that he would record a video where he would explain everything that happened, and he told his followers not to worry That everything was fine, so far he has not uploaded anything to his channel and there has been no movement on his social networks.

What has drawn attention is that both he and Kimberly have been deleting content from their Instagram accounts something that for them is quite suspicious.

