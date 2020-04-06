Juan de Dios Pantoja fights with team fenix | Instagram

The singer and Youtuber Juan de Dios Pantoja fought with some members of the team fenix, people whom he helped when they had conflicts with his old company.

After they untied some rumors and there was a scandal with the former company that some young people worked for, they decided to leave and start from scratch.

Juan de Dios Pantoja He immediately offered his hand to help them and even ended up defending them due to the situation.

However, everything seems to have been spoiled, the beautiful friendship that they formed after their help since in the video he appears against everyone.

But don’t be scared, it was all for a new video of the Cuteness Kimberly Loaiza who invited the team fenix, despite the fact that two members were missing, they had a great time.

Loaiza planned a new challenge where they had to tell a story but each participant had to say a single word and it didn’t take more than three seconds to say their word, whoever lost would have to be “dusted” with flour.

As the five rounds to continue with the final each and every one of the members except Queen made a mistake so they ended up covered in flour, however, she also had to be sprayed since they believed that she had been wrong and also when Juan de Dios lost, he played a part of the flour that corresponded to him.

The person who won the challenge was Kimberly Loaiza, although her channel was her triumph was quite legal, shortly before they ended the video Juan de Dios and the team fenix began throwing more flour at each other, so they ended up fighting to see who it would be. the more “White”.

Juan de Dios and the team fenix get along quite well and it would be strange if they actually ended up in a lawsuit or upset.

