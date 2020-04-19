Juan de Dios Pantoja exposed by his own friends | Instagram

These days have been severely strong for Juan de Dios Pantoja who was not only exposed by Lizbeth Rodríguez but also by his own friends.

Although Rodríguez was the one who started the conflict after they messed with her in videos they published as every strong woman He decided that he would not be intimidated by anyone.

For this reason she decided to reveal some secrets that she knew about Pantoja she affirmed in her publications, of course this John of God He did not like it at all and also began to defend himself.

The interpreter of “Tactic” He asked Lizbeth for evidence, to which she had immediately published a conversation where her name appeared and compromised it, little by little more witnesses against Pantoja joined.

Given the situation, Juan de Dios affirmed that all the evidence that had been presented against him was mounts therefore they were false and he wanted them checked and he even challenged Lizbeth to demonstrate what she had shared in TwitterHowever, she affirmed that she could not since the conversation was not with her but with another person who had sent her said content.

Given this, Juan de Dios possibly believed that he was already “out of danger” However, he did not count on his own friends, not current but rather friends and a former teammate from school, they would be the ones who would join the revolt to show their tastes and their actions which have driven everyone crazy.

Quite strong statements from a supposed friend of Juan de Dios pic.twitter.com/Y0Pvl3HiYL – ? (@kjwrcg)

April 18, 2020

This information was sent to Javier El Zorrito Youtubero who in turn was in charge of sharing it on his Twitter for everyone to see, he is even circulating another video from recently where he is exposed as a person who did all that and even more.

