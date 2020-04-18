Juan de Dios Pantoja denies being the controversial video with a man | Instagram

Juan de Dios Pantoja has been bombarded on social media after Lizbeth Rodríguez claimed that she had been unfaithful to Kimberly Loaiza with a man who is also a mutual friend and photographer, Kevin.

After this, an intimate video emerged with a woman in which Juan is supposedly filming himself and the young woman kneeling in front of him, this was followed by one in which they claimed to be the interpreter of Tactic with Kevin.

The video of an intimate relationship between two men who claimed they were the youtubers was placed in a comment on Twitter by Pantoja himself, where he assured they would never see a recording of that type of him with a man.

I’m not that TYPE. The video they uploaded brought him very close so that the tattoos are not seen and they think it is me. What damn people want to finish me off with all their strength … pic.twitter.com/ENvrPwc2z9 – Juan De Dios Pantoja (@Juandedios_P)

April 18, 2020

The youtuber has responded to the broadcast of this video that they assure is him along with Kevin and he flatly denied being him, in addition to sharing the images where material could be obtained for editing and posing as who he was.

Hey, don’t fuck, haha, you will never see a video of me with a man, nor do they suck taking videos of other weyes and assuming it’s me. Tomorrow surely you will know many more things in my video, wait for it before believing so much blowjob. – Juan De Dios Pantoja (@Juandedios_P)

April 18, 2020

I’m not that TYPE. The video they uploaded brought him very close so that the tattoos are not seen and they think it is me. That damn people want to finish me off with all their strength …, wrote Juan de Dios Pantoja on Twitter.

For her part, Lizbeth Rodríguez assured Kimberly Loaiza’s boyfriend not to be afraid of her and that this happens because he had messed with her.

In social networks they assure that Rodríguez’s annoyance arose after the teasing of his person in some videos on YouTube of the team Jukilop and Fénix.

