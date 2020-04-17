Juan de Dios Pantoja could be exposed by Lizbeth Rodríguez | Instagram

Youtuber Juan de Dios Pantoja continues to be trending on Twitter Now thanks to Lizbeth Rodríguez who seems to be exposing him as unfaithful.

In the micro blogging service there have been some rumors about Juan de Dios Pantoja about having a love relationship with Kevin one of his collaborators and also a friend.

It seems that Lizbeth had a direct conflict with Kevin that although you remember they worked together in Badabun, in their Twitter began to make somewhat aggressive posts towards him.

It could be that the bomb exploded when she shared a post Lizbeth made about a recommendation to check her husband’s cell phone and especially certain conversations, deleted content and others that although he did not put the names of Kimberly or Juan de Dios, he did put the names of Kevin and his current partner Alex.

Although in a previous tweet he did put the name of Kimberly and mentioned their names and direct Twitter accounts.

Check your husband’s cell phone! At this time!

Check messages, photos (also deleted)

Which owes nothing fears nothing! It’s now or never! “They can erase”

And if you have “your friends”

Go to the conversation from the beginning that Alex has with Kevin, from before they were dating! – Lizbeth Rodriguez (@Soylizbethmx)

April 16, 2020

Rodríguez clarified that she has nothing against Kimbely Loaiza which she mentioned in one of her tweets and that on the contrary she supports women and always has.

“United women! They will never be defeated! Friend! Realize! If she cheats on you, she doesn’t love you!”, One of her publications, probably referring to Kimberly.

Likewise, Lizbeth began to share certain old videos, recommending that users watch them and judge for themselves. certain things fit.

What struck most about something he shared was a conversation precisely with Juan de Dios Pantoja where she recommended that he stay away from Kevin and that he also stop things because he already had a family and a daughter.

UPDATING (In case they delete it)

. Conversation of Lizbeth Rodríguez with Juan de Dios Pantoja.

She looks very sure of what she says and how strong this is KEVIN PANINI pic.twitter.com/C6zB1RSAtr – ℒᗅ ℂ⌾ℳᗅⅅℛⅈᝨᗅ (@LaComadritaOf)

April 17, 2020

It is impressive to see the publications that Internet users are making on Twitter, some showing images and videos to finish exposing the interpreter of “Tactic”.

