Youtuber and singer Juan de Dios Pantoja has confessed today that will close your YouTube channel indefinitely given the situation he lives with Kimberly Loaiza after what Lizbeth Rodríguez committed.

Today Juan shared a video on your Youtube channel where says goodbye to all his followers and those who criticize it.

In days gone by using your stories on your account Instagram I had commented that I could close his channel by challenging Lizbeth Rodríguez.

Such a challenge was if he proved that he had a relationship with Kevin Achutegui, he would close his channel, but after all the problems caused by his leaked intimate videos and the alleged infidelities as it seems that it will.

In the video he explains that this has damaged in a way pretty serious their relationship with Kimberly Loaiza, something that had never happened, so despite the fact that she asked for time, he knows that their relationship really ended.

It was there that the youtuber confessed that he would close his channel and not because of the challenge, but because has completely lost heart to continue making content for your channel.

I don’t feel like continuing, I don’t have any motivation, “he confessed in the video.

This is how he commented that starting next Monday, May 4 they can no longer find their channel on YouTubneither any of his videos.

The Tactic interpreter revealed that have some business which are part of his channel, so he asks that they not worry about how he will live, since fortunately he has had the opportunity to count on them.

I can live perfectly without YouTube, “he confessed.

With just a few hours after Juan’s last video was shared, he has more than 400 thousand reproductions and endless comments from his followers who are sad to close his channel, but also from people who continue to insult him.

