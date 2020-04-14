Juan de Dios Pantoja appears perreando in video | Instagram

A few years ago Juan de Dios Pantoja shared a video where he appears showing his aptitudes for dance, intense bullfighting is pretty good at it.

If you know a little about the history of the interpreter of “Tactic” you know he started to be known when he danced for events in his native Mazatlan Sinaloa.

After he began to be successful and a little more known, he ventured into the world of Youtube making videos and creating content.

It may interest you: Kima caused Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja to hit each other

One of those videos is the protagonist of this note, because it begins talking about thirty things that you did not know about him.

It can be seen that at that time he was still very young and it is not that he was someone big but in that video he looked much smaller than today, he mentioned things that he liked and others that he disliked as well as some data that perhaps few people knew.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

One of the data he provided was that he likes to help people a lot, which can be seen today as in the case of Team Phoenix, also has a dread of roaches.

But something that caught the most attention was her dance steps, which nowadays he no longer does, probably because he is already a responsible and dedicated father of his work, future wife and daughter and this type of movement in a man is quite compromising.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

John of God began to doggy! Something impressive and perhaps seen by very few, he even boasted his movements moving his rearguard as if he were a night dancer.

Despite the fact that the video is not on his own channel, it could easily go viral because it is impressive to see him dance in such a natural way.

Read also: Juan de Dios Pantoja releases My Plan his new single

LPM JUST FINISHED BATHING AND LOOK WHAT IT SAID “Juan de Dios Pantoja began to follow you” and at first I thought it was a false profile and I went to see it and it was the LPM I LOVE IT MUCH – angie (@suemesevilla)

April 13, 2020

.