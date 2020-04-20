Juan de Dios Pantoja and the truth about controversy with Kenya Os | Instagram

The controversial youtuber Juan de Dios Pantoja is in the eye of the storm, so in his last video admit guilt about what happened a while ago with Kenya OS, but reveals who really was guilty of the events.

In the last days, Juan de Dios has been on the lips of millions of people and trending on social networks, because Lizbeth Rodríguez began to spread Some rumors and videos quite risque about his past.

He even started a loud rumor of an alleged love relationship with his partner, also a youtuber, Kevin Achutegui, to which in his last video published this morning he admitted and denied several things.

Among them is the great controversial fight between team jukilop and Kenya OSAs they remembered some time ago, she was part of his team, but there were certain problems between them, which caused her final departure.

It was quite a conflict what caused and finally seemed to have been forgotten, but it seems that not, because today Juan de Dios almost at the end of his video wanted to retake a little what happened.

The I didn’t want to bring it up, as mentioned, it is already a long time ago and things were left “clear” in his time.

Touching the theme of the interpreter of “Liar” was thanks to Lizbeth, who made some statements By saying that she did not know her long ago and they took her to interview her ex of the wife of the boyfriend from Kenya.

It is here where Juan recognized than he was extremely wrong to participate In that interview, it was something that ended up causing more problems.

I want to admit that I was wrong to be a participant in that, but the idea did not come from me, “confessed the youtuber.

This caused quite a stir because they will wonder, and whose idea was it then? It was there that Juan revealed that he CEO had been the responsable of that idea.

Everything seems to indicate that he has the saved conversations where he told him the plan he had and that he took care of various things.

Do you want us to make a video about Kenya shitting # andol @ and taking responsibility away from you and Kim? “Wrote the CEO.

It was there that the person started giving him some ideas as well as saying that they would blame someone who really didn’t exist.

Out of desperation at that time, having so many criticisms and people with so much confusion, Pantoja He agreed with doing it.

The CEO is not a good person, he claims to be good but he does not have good intentions, he is capable of anything, “stressed Juan.

After that he showed some images about the conversations that he had with him, which he commented will be displayed through a Live in your official account Instagram, because you want to make everything clear.

But everything indicates that the CEO was the causing many of the problems that they had between Kim, Juan and Kenya, since he even proposed to do Illegal things that he himself would do not to supposedly affect Juan.

Will Kenya now decide talk a little more about what happened or just stay quiet?

Be that as it may, let’s hope Juan doesn’t really close your social networks, as he commented in the video that he would probably do it for his mental health and the good of his family.

