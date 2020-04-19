Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza separated: Mhoni Vidente, their prediction could be fulfilled | Instagram

Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja are going through a hard time, this after Lizbeth Rodríguez launched harsh accusations against the youtuber and Mhoni Vidente had assured that they would go through hard times this 2020.

Will it be a fulfilled prediction ?, because the seer assured at the end of 2019 that the couple would separate and not only that, but that Pantoja would be a father again but with another person.

He releases an album, I see him with very important people in matters of bands and reggaeton music, I see him constantly going on a trip around the world, I love him new loves and a pregnancy, more gentlemen, I see that he is going to be a dad but not with Kimberly. With a fan, very strong things come for them, Mhoni assured.

The seer assured that the couple is surrounded by much envy and witchcraft and that they would go through very difficult moments this year, which would end with their love breakup.

Hey, don’t fuck, haha, you will never see a video of me with a man, nor do they suck taking videos of other weyes and assuming it’s me. Tomorrow surely you will know many more things in my video, wait for it before believing so much blowjob. – Juan De Dios Pantoja (@Juandedios_P)

April 18, 2020

Despite this, the Cuban assured that both will have a bright future and will continue to grow professionally, but separately.

Last thing I want to say, LIZBETH if you really want to help me check that this conversation is real, if you do not do it for me you are lying and you are only looking to cause problems for my family however I wish you much success and peace for your family. https://t.co/dJsz90Ee9i – Kimberly Loaiza (@KimberlyLoaiza_)

April 17, 2020

I see her changing countries, I see her making a career even more in acting matters and being completely a leader in youtuber, she shared regarding Kimberly Loaiza.

At this moment the couple is facing attacks from social networks where alleged intimate videos of Juan de Dios Pantoja are emerging where they say he was with fans and even with a man while in relationship with Kimberly Loaiza.

