A huge shock has been for Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza the enormous scandal that broke out after Lizbeth Rodríguez launched accusations against the youtuber and leaked intimate videos of him with other women. This caused the separation of the couple and now Pantoja sends heartbreaking words for the mother of her daughter.

Juan de Dios Pantoja has shared on twitter that losing Kimberly Loaiza will be something he will always regret and highlighted the enormous qualities of the famous Lindura Mayor.

She will always be the person with the best heart I know, and she also gave me the girl with my eyes that makes her even more special to me and I will always regret losing her …, she wrote on her social network.

She will always be the person with the best heart I know, and also gave me the girl with my eyes that makes her even more special to me and I will always regret losing her … – Juan De Dios Pantoja (@Juandedios_P)

April 29, 2020

Despite the heartbreaking words, the comments are divided between those who want Kim to see this and reconcile with Juan and those who want support to be shown since she was a woman. cheated.

Many youtubers, including Zorrito Youtubero and some netizens have pointed out that the separation between Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja could probably be a performance, pointing out that, being they, that they were ex for a long time that they made videos, it was a farce .

Kim lasted a couple of days in silence and then pointed out on twitter that she would continue to be active on Tiktok by her followers, although she returned with a rather sad look.

After this, the youtuber shared photos where she appears with her daughter and shows that the little girl is her strength and they will always be together.

