Juan de Dios Pantoja already has a date to release his new song Mi Plan | Instagram

Youtuber and singer Juan de Dios Pantoja shared a video through his Instagram stories where he presumes that he has a date for his new song “My plan”.

For a long time you have been working hard to launch his new single like others more though the most recent it is the one that will surely drive more than one.

It was through a publication that he made in his official account of Instagram that showed part of the promotional it will launch.

The song is in charge of JD Pantoja (as Juan de Dios is known artistically) and also from Noriel, both appear in the video clip of the video in addition to a beautiful young woman wearing quite daring lace lingerie.

“My plan” produced by Space music Y Safari Films will be released in ten more days, on April 10 It will be available on the YouTube platform, on the Juan de Dios channel.

Pantoja has worked quite a lot since the year began and has not stopped since his apparently endless vacation ended, as everyone needs a deserved rest, the followers of the interpreter of “Tactic” which amount to twelve million eight hundred thousand total.

Despite having a constant job, the young singer and youtuber does not neglect his responsibilities as a father, he loves spending time with his daughter Kima and he even helps his fiancee the Greater Cuteness by making her Tik tok´s.

Juan de Dios Pantoja has a beautiful family, defends his honor When he considers it prudent and does not allow anyone to disrespect him, he is a very loving father and above all a man capable of doing everything for his wife.

On several occasions he has shown how much he loves his Greater Cuteness and he will continue doing it for a long time because his personality is like that.

