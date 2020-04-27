Juan de Dios Pantoja admitted to mistreating Kimberly Loaiza on video | Instagram

A beautiful relationship recently ended with Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza but the most impressive thing is that the youtuber He admitted that he mistreated her just as it was said on social networks.

After the controversy unleashed the pain that the Greater Cuteness surely suffered when learning everything that was said and the evidence that was shown of their intimate videos and certain “conversations”.

It was through a new video in which he was shared on the Juan de Dios YouTube channel in which he claimed he had mistreated his fiancée Kimberly Loaiza.

The interpreter of “Katunga” admitted to having a fairly strong character and that on some occasions he had mistreated Loaiza.

“You know that with courage we all say things that we later regret, you know how explosive I am the problem I have to control myself, but I swear that I will work on that, I will change that too, angry I know that you I have treated badly, I know that I have spoken rude to you … “Juan de Dios admitted.

The youtuber mentions that he he is a very rude person and that it is normal that her behavior is like this with other people with her friends, and that sometimes it has happened with her but also to everyone.

Much was said that he mistreated Kimberly and that he had quite limited even controlled his things, cell phone and the decisions that she made publicly.

Despite the fact that Pantoja asked for his forgiveness privately and now publicly, it is still unknown what he thinks Kimberly Loaiza Because he has not made statements about it, his followers are very aware of what he does and as soon as something is known, it will go viral.

