Juan de Dios Panoja, fans congratulate him on Father’s Day | Instagram

Apparently it is no longer news that the Internet criticizes Juan de Dios Pantoja, however his fans who adore him congratulated him for this Father’s day.

That quickly became a trend after he shared a tender photograph on his social networks where his beautiful daughter appears in the company of Kima Sofia.

Although not everything can be pink, once again he was criticized for the controversy in which he was involved last April.

Many Internet users do not understand how it became a trend in Twitter for being a dad because there are those who affirm that does not deserve the title.

In order to discredit him, they shared images where he appears pranking Kimberly when she was pregnant, or they just mention that a person like him shouldn’t be trending.

« The best gift will always be you, the best time of my life began when you were born a daughter, » she shared in her photograph.

Red hearts They began to appear shortly after having published his photograph, in addition to hundreds of comments that surely brightened his day.

« Very happy day Juanito, I hope you have a great time with your princess, that you fill her with love and affection. I am proud of the father you became and I know that you are going to educate Kima with the best values ​​and with a lot of love, which is the most important thing. Congratulations, « @Julipinero_ shared on Twitter.

In your life, there may always be good and bad things, criticism for our actions will always come, even if it sometimes exceeds good actions and good wishes.

However, it is something that we will have to deal with throughout our lives and that perhaps Juan de Dios Pantoja already used to coping.

