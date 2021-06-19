Juan Carrasco vs. Daniel Combi for the IBF Latin Lightweight Title this Saturday at Pérez, SF / TyC Sports 11pm (11:00 pm)

PÉREZ, SANTA FE – OR PROMOTIONS is pleased to announce a new international production, to be made next Saturday 19 June in the Multifunction Complex from the town of Pérez, Santa Fe province, Argentine Republic, which will be televised from 22:00 (live) for the entire Argentine territory and much of Latin America through the screen of TyC Sports, from 19:30 via streaming in TyCSportsPlay.com, through the cycle par excellence: “Top Boxing”

In the lawsuit that heads the festival, called “The moment of truth”, will be at stake Latin belt of the International Boxing Federation (IBF), lightweight category (vacant), who will play the Mendoza from Capìtalino and former national team, Juan “Titan” Carrasco (9-1-0, 6 KO), and the Buenos Aires man from La Matanza, Daniel “El Problema” Combi (8-3-0, 2 KO). It is programmed at a distance of ten rounds of 3 × 1.

“The moment of truth” It will feature two explosive challengers who will have their first starting pitch. Both project a combative style and will drop everything to win the jackpot.

Carrasco, 29, knew how to be part of the Argentine team and ultimately joined the ranks of the AIBA World Series Boxing, being part of the franchises Dolce & Gabanna Italia Thunder Y Argentina Condors, competing with the highlights of the semi-professional plane at a global level.

Already in the rented (it began in October 2016), he spun a string of five wins in a row, and then gave up his undefeated in November 2017 with Rosario Miguel “Zurdo” Acosta (TKO 7), where he suffered a broken cheekbone from a header ending the third round that conditioned him for the entire fight.

However, the current ward of Pablo Chacon resurfaced and again regained ground with four consecutive successes, achieving the last of them on April 3 in Pérez, where he beat the fighting man from Santiago on points Walter Comán.

For his part, Combi, 28, was the owner of an outstanding campaign in amateurism, which catapulted him to be considered a serious promise in the professional plane, where he started his weapons in November 2017.

Like Carrasco, he began his campaign with five consecutive successes, and then left his undefeated (by points, November 2018) in the hands of Salta. Gustavo “Chocolate” Pereyra. This defeat plunged him into a swing of results, subsequently surpassing Saúl Huenchul in the figures, but falling before the limit with Jorge “Picante” Bermúdez Y Gerardo “Carbón” Pérez.

But against all odds, 2020 once again placed El Problema in the spotlight of the lightweight, the product of two victories against the favorites. Jesus Daneff Y Nicolas Herrera that left him in sixth place in the Argentine ranking, with the chance to win for the first time.

In the semi-fund match, agreed to eight rounds in the welterweight division, the former Fedebol WBA champion of the category, the Matanzas Franco “El Cazador” Ocampo (13-2-0, 5 KO)You will have a demanding test with the Buenos Aires Paraje Pavón, Martín Ariel Ruiz (11-6-2, 1 KO), who in his last appearance fought as equals with the undefeated Catamarca, Gabriel corzo.

In the main complementary attraction, six rounds in welterweight, the credit of Quemú Quemú and the 2018 amateur national champion at 69 kg, Gerónimo Manuel “El Caballero” Vázquez (22 years old / 5-0-0, 2 KO), it will be from the game with the tough Rioja capital, Matías Ezequiel Herrera (33 years old / 4-1-0, 2 KO).

Six rounds away, the promising Tucumán from Las Talitas, Rodrigo “C4” Ruiz (20 years old / 1-0-0, 1 KO), will cross gloves with the Cordovan from Río Cuarto, Marcos “El Toucan” Alanis (25 years old / 1-7-2).

Opening the day, four rounds in super welterweight, the hopeful Mendoza from Malargüe, Marco “Kid Dinamita” García (20 years old / 1-0-0, 1 KO), he will face off with Leandro N. Alem’s missionary debutant, Sebastián “Chan” Cardozo (29 years old).