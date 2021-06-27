Juan Carlos will renew until 2023 with Girona

06/27/2021 at 7:02 PM CEST

Carles rosell

After a week of absolute silence and reflection, these next few days Girona will inaugurate the summer market movements and one of the first announcements will be the renewal of goalkeeper Juan Carlos, who will continue to defend the team’s goal for two more seasons.

At 33, he has reached an agreement with the rojiblanca entity to extend a contract that expired this Wednesday, June 30. In this way, an end to a tug of war that lasted for a few months and that caused both parties to be unable to agree will be put to an end.

With the “yes” from Juan Carlos, Girona manages to complete its goal. The former del Lugo, Elche and Rayo, among others, will be one of the pieces together with Adrián Ortolá, incorporated last January from Tenerife.

Although he started this course as a substitute for an Arijanet Muric who left the entity in January, Juan Carlos has been one of the most outstanding footballers of this season.

He has played 44 games, in which he has conceded 36 goals. His interventions of merit have allowed the team to add points that have been key to classify the team for the promotion playoff to the First Division.